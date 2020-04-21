INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of INTL Fcstone stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. INTL Fcstone has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

