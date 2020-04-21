Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) will be announcing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 2,871,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,597. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

