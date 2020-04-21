Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Pivotal Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PVT) Head to Head Contrast

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Internet Initiative Japan and Pivotal Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 1.66% 9.14% 3.82% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Pivotal Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.74 billion 0.92 $24.44 million $0.35 50.77 Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Pivotal Acquisition on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.