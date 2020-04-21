International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 2.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,401. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

