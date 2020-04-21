Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TILE. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

TILE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 5,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,441. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

