Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,350

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,390.91 ($57.76).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,464 ($45.57) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,444.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,507.51. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

