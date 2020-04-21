Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $156.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFCZF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08.

