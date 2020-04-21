Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

INTC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. 3,815,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.