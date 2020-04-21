Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Raised to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 3,373,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $194,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 22.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426,585 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.