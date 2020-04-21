INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFJPY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INFORMA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

