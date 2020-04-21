Independent Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €19.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

