iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 703635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

