Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $79.25 on Friday.

About Imcd

IMCD N.V. sells, markets, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers detergent surfactants, builders, rheology modifiers, solubilizers, and functional additives; excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty solvents, process chemicals, and intermediates for formulation and chemical synthesis; and personal care products, such as color cosmetics, dental products, deodorants, fragrances, hair and skin care chemicals, and toiletries.

