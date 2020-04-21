Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $747,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,282 shares of company stock worth $3,259,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

