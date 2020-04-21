IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF remained flat at $$18.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.