ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.00 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. ICON has a market capitalization of $121.00 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bithumb and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,416,127 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, COSS, DragonEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Huobi and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

