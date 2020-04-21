Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IEP. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

