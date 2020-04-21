Ibstock (LON:IBST) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 270 ($3.55).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 232.57 ($3.06).

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 174.56 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $712.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

