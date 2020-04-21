IBM (NYSE:IBM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,320,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of IBM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of IBM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

