iBank Market Cap Reaches $931.07 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, iBank has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One iBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $931.07 and approximately $11.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iBank alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,643.10 or 2.13327232 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00028378 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.