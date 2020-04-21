Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSE. Canaccord Genuity cut Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.09.

TSE:HSE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The business had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

