Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Husky Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

