Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

ETR:BOSS opened at €24.71 ($28.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

