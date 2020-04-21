Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

ETR:BOSS opened at €24.71 ($28.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

