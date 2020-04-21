Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.03% of Hubbell worth $64,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

