HSBC Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.25 ($34.01).

Shares of VIV traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €20.45 ($23.78). 3,188,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.91. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

