HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97).

4/20/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 410 ($5.39). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 550 ($7.23).

4/14/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 515 ($6.77) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 635 ($8.35).

4/6/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/2/2020 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 430 ($5.66). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

3/18/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 440 ($5.79).

3/16/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37).

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 18.65 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 399.30 ($5.25). The stock had a trading volume of 25,327,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 553.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

