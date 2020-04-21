Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Buys 13 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £144.43 ($189.99).

Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Richard Harpin bought 18 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($11.47) per share, with a total value of £156.96 ($206.47).

On Thursday, February 20th, Richard Harpin bought 11 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £145.09 ($190.86).

LON HSV traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,077 ($14.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve plc has a twelve month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,042.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,190.72.

HSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

