Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.02. 2,541,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.73. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

