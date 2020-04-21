Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $207.27. 2,597,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

