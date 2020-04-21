Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

