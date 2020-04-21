Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) PT Raised to $36.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded Home Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GMICF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

