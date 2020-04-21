Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target (down previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

In related news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,000.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.