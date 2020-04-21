Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price (down from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $232.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.07.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Mathew Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,772.17). Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $10,075,000 in the last three months.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

