HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. HNI has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

HNI stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

HNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

