Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HXL opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

