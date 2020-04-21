Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.