Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.