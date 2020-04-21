Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

Facebook stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. 9,631,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

