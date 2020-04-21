Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.22. 5,278,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

