Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 9,496,500 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 942,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,896. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

