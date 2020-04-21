HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.71 ($42.69).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

