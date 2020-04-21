Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of HSDT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.