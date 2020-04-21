Helium Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $187,803.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005840 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

