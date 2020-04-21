Helical (LON:HLCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Helical to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities lowered Helical to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 348.08 ($4.58) on Friday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.30. The company has a market capitalization of $411.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

