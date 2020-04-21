HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.40 ($76.05).

ETR HEI opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.12 and a 200-day moving average of €58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

