Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.