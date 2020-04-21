Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 469,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

