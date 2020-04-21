Head to Head Survey: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Materialise and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 4.65 $1.84 million $0.03 652.33 NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 2.54 $31.00 million $1.17 17.10

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Materialise and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 2 0 0 2.00 NortonLifeLock 0 3 5 0 2.63

Materialise presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential downside of 18.88%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given NortonLifeLock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Materialise.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 0.82% 1.16% 0.48% NortonLifeLock 100.76% 9.68% 3.78%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Materialise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

