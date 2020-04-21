Head to Head Survey: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 2 1 0 2.33 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.02%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 2.57 $164.46 million $3.46 7.46 Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.26 $48.86 million $2.96 5.55

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.79% 10.25% 1.46% Financial Institutions 23.36% 11.97% 1.13%

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

