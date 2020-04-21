Head to Head Review: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 3.22 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -40.38 Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 9.91 $341.00 million $0.48 118.69

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -83.56% -15.36% -4.91% Advanced Micro Devices 5.07% 26.22% 10.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Advanced Micro Devices 1 16 18 0 2.49

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $46.32, suggesting a potential downside of 18.70%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

